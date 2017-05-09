FOOD & DRINK

Student gets free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year after viral tweet

(Shutterstock)

What does it take to get free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year? Just the most retweeted tweet in history.

Last month, 16-year-old Carter Wilkerson tweeted at the Wendy's account, asking how many retweets he would need to get free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year. Wendy's replied saying 18 million, prompting Wilkerson to reach out to the Twitterverse to make his fast food dreams come true.


The Reno, Nevada teen's viral plea still hasn't reached 18 million retweets. But it did make a notable Twitter milestone when it surpassed the retweet count for Ellen Degeneres' famed Oscars selfie and became the most retweeted tweet in history.


On May 9, Wendy's granted Wilkerson's nuggets wish, saying they would also donate $100,000 to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption in his name.



"It'd be pretty cool to put on my college applications that I'm the No. 1 retweeted tweet of all time," Wilkerson told The New York Times.
