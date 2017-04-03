GOOD NEWS

Tioga-Sequoia releases revised wheat beer to celebrate the Fresno County Farm Bureau

FRESNO, California --
This morning we're toasting to a local organization as they celebrate 100 years.

They're putting a Valley twist on one of the iconic beers the Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company has to offer.

The new Half Dome's ingredients are locally-sourced to honor and commemorate the Fresno County Farm Bureaus (FCFB) centennial celebration.

So the brewery is hoping you raise a glass to FCFB's 100 years of service to our agriculture industry.

The Inaugural Arts & Hops event at Tioga-Sequoia is this Thursday from 5:30 - 8pm at their location in at 745 Fulton Street in Downtown Fresno. There you can raise a glass to the FBFB and try the new and improved Half Dome Wheat Beer.

The event is free for all ages.
