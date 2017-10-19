Fresno activist accused of vandalizing Fulton Street days before grand opening

As the grand opening of the Fulton Mall approaches businesses are not only putting finishing touches but dealing with bouts of vandalism."It's not the right place for them to do that here, nuh-uh," said Lafander Proby.Over the weekend, several new street signs along Fulton Street were vandalized. Officers say the suspect is 53-year-old Dallas Blanchard. In a surveillance video, you can see a man slinging white paint as he walks down the street."When we interviewed him about this case he didn't confess to it. He just said he's a political activist and he knows the process so he was booked into the Fresno County jail for vandalism," said Captain Mark Salazar.Blanchard has been publically critical of the renovation project. He is also a familiar face at various local protests. Last month, he was cited for violating a homeless camping ordinance."This is for the community so hopefully people will respect that and if they don't there's consequences," Miggy Santos.Blanchard was charged with a misdemeanor and remains in jail tonight.