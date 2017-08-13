FRESNO COUNTY

Fresno County Sheriff's Office arrests robbery suspect who also attack K-9 officer

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies said they arrested a robbery suspect who also attacked a K-9 officer. (KFSN)

FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) --
Fresno County Sheriff's deputies said they arrested a robbery suspect who also attacked a K-9 officer.

Deputies said a relative reported Kavin Paul Marquez for vandalizing his house. When deputies got there Marquez ran away and tried to hide in a brush area.

Deputies did not think they could safely chase him, so they sent in the dog who caught Marquez and bit him on the leg. But investigators said Marquez pinned the K-9 officer between his legs before they arrested him.

Marquez faces four felony charges including robbery and harm to a K-9 officer with injury.
