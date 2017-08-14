Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for 2 missing hikers from San Diego

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is looking for another pair of missing hikers.Deputies said Jie Song and Yinan Wang, from San Diego, were last seen last Sunday. The two had finished attending a Crystal Cave tour in Sequoia National Park and were continuing to Fresno through Kings Canyon National Park, but never made it.Earlier this week deputies discovered the license plate of the car they were driving lying in the brush near the crash site where two Thai students went missing.A helicopter could not spot their 2012 Ford Focus but deputies are continuing their search and are asking anyone with information to call them.