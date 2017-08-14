FRESNO COUNTY

Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for 2 missing hikers from San Diego

EMBED </>More Videos

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is looking for another pair of missing hikers. (KFSN)

FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is looking for another pair of missing hikers.

Deputies said Jie Song and Yinan Wang, from San Diego, were last seen last Sunday. The two had finished attending a Crystal Cave tour in Sequoia National Park and were continuing to Fresno through Kings Canyon National Park, but never made it.

Earlier this week deputies discovered the license plate of the car they were driving lying in the brush near the crash site where two Thai students went missing.

A helicopter could not spot their 2012 Ford Focus but deputies are continuing their search and are asking anyone with information to call them.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing personhikingfresno countyfresno county sheriff departmentKings Canyon National ParkFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Hundreds attended "Night at the Chef's Table" which benefited the American Cancer Society
Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigating hit and run that leaves woman dead near Millerton Lake
Fresno County Sheriff's Office arrests robbery suspect who also attack K-9 officer
Valley wineries celebrating beginning of grape harvest
More fresno county
Top Stories
Wildfire breaks out near Wawona
FUSD interim superintendent and finalist talks about hopes and challenges he will face if elected
Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigating hit and run that leaves woman dead near Millerton Lake
Rallies held in the Valley to stand up against the violence in Virginia
Police and SWAT surround Southeast Fresno home in early morning standoff
Driver killed in train crash, in Merced
Hanford Police searching for suspects who vandalized cars
One woman injured after gunfire tears through Northwest Fresno apartment
Show More
Man arrested after allegedly attacking woman with scissors in Southeast Fresno
Man dies after attempting to retrieve keys from storm drain in Lemoore
Man accused of Charlottesville protesters pictured with racist group
Fresno County Sheriff's Office arrests robbery suspect who also attack K-9 officer
Officials say 3 deaths linked to violent protest in Charlottesville
More News
Top Video
Action Newsroom Live
Wildfire breaks out near Wawona
FUSD interim superintendent and finalist talks about hopes and challenges he will face if elected
Rallies held in the Valley to stand up against the violence in Virginia
More Video