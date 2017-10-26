FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Fresno Police investigate possible hate crime after student reported physical altercations on campus

Sophomore Logann Pruneda is speaking out after she says she was attacked on campus at Bullard High school for being gay.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Sophomore Logann Pruneda is speaking out after she says she was attacked on campus at Bullard High school for being gay.

Her parent allowed the 16-year-old to sit down with us for an interview. She says a group of students pelted her with juice boxes and shouted homophobic slurs during a non-scheduled fire drill Monday.

"They called me f****t, queer, lesbo, any other name they could think of that would try to offend me," said Pruneda.

Students were exiting the football stadium bowl and headed to fifth period when Pruneda says she started getting attacked. The unopened juice boxes left bruises on her neck and back.

"I felt my neck and my back feel something of a sort-juice box hit me in the back area and as soon as I looked to the floor I see three juice boxes and I get mad and try to see who is behind me. No one was there," said Pruneda.

No security cameras are in the area and Pruneda said she did not see who was involved in the assault.

But did say she heard a male's voice she did not recognize. School administrators are now helping Fresno Police try to identify the suspects.

"We are still working with the police department to determine if this was a hate crime or not--to point us in the right direction," said Castillo.

The sophomore who has been openly gay since the age of nine says she has often been the target of school bullying but the harassment reached a fever pitch Monday.

"I pretended like it was nothing but after I thought about it for a second. I went to the VP-- the vice principal's office."
