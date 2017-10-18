HEALTH WATCH

Bariatric Surgery Not Just for Adults Now

Weight loss surgery has helped American men and women fight morbid obesity for years. (KFSN)

By
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Weight loss surgery has helped American men and women fight morbid obesity for years. But bariatric operations have not been available to obese teens--until now. That meant teenagers waging the same fight against life-threatening obesity were left without a powerful option.

Now doctors are calling it a game changer for overweight kids.

Her weight has been her nightmare ever since Micaela Chapa can remember.

"I would wear dark, baggy clothes because I just didn't like how I felt and I tried everything to lose weight my entire life. I was in weight watchers when I was 9 years old." Chapa shared.

Co-captain of her water polo team, Chapa fought off oncoming pounds with any and every diet. No luck.

By 17 she weighed 350, was pre-diabetic and suffered sleep apnea and high blood pressure. Desperate she asked her doctor about weight loss surgery.

Matias Bruzoni, MD, FACS, an Assistant Professor of Surgery and Program Director Pediatric Surgery Fellowship at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford said "She was one of those patients that was super motivated from the get-go and that shows you that once you get to a certain level, no matter how motivated you are, all other ways of losing weight are going to be inefficient."

Adults usually undergo full gastric bypass surgery, but teens getting weight loss surgery most often will turn to less invasive laparoscopic sleeve surgery called gastrectomy where up to 75 percent of a patient's stomach is removed.

"These patients actually don't have much of an appetite after surgery and that helps with this whole recovery," said Dr. Bruzoni.

Chapa has lost 165 pounds and has kept it off since her surgery four years ago by following a strict diet and eating small meals every four hours.

Chapa explained, "I was no longer shrinking down, hiding myself. I was able to be this effervescent, boisterous person I've always wanted to be."

And Chapa is not looking back.

To be eligible, teens have to have a body mass index, or BMI, of 35 or higher, have diabetes, high blood pressure and sleep apnea. Those over 40 BMI may qualify without the additional conditions. But because this surgery requires lifestyle changes too not every obese teen qualifies.

For More Information, Contact:

Matias Bruzoni, MD, FACS
Assistant Professor of Surgery

Lucile Packard Children's at Stanford
650-723-6439

KateDeTrempe
MediaRelations Specialist
Lucile Packard Children's at Stanford
KDeTrempe@stanfordchildrens.org
