AGRICULTURE

California cracking down on use of pesticides near schools and daycare centers

EMBED </>More Videos

Farmers with crops near schools could face new challenges when spraying pesticides. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Farmers with crops near schools could face new challenges when spraying pesticides. Under new rules announced on Tuesday, California farmers would be prohibited from spraying pesticides within a quarter mile of public schools or daycares between certain hours during the school week.

In the rural area of Ballico, a peach farm sits a few steps away from the town's elementary school.

Superintendent Bryan Ballenger says they have never had issues with farmers spraying during school hours. With the majority of his student's parents working in agriculture, he is worried that many could lose work.

"How many of my kids and their parents lose their jobs and our enrollment goes down and we lose violable community members that support our school-- that scares me," said Bryan Ballenger.

Jeff Storm just bought the peach and almond trees across the school about five weeks ago. The new rules are something he's keeping in mind moving forward.

"Its common sense, knowing kids are in school from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., you're not going to be spraying close to them especially with a drift," said Storm.

The director of the state department of pesticide regulations says the new rules are to protect schools from unintended pesticide exposure.

Merced County Farm Bureau employees say the regulation also adds that farmers report what they will be applying, and give a 48-hour notice if anything changes.

"We have to notify the schools of what we're going to spray. It's just an added layer of what we have to do to right when we're getting ready for everything else," said Loren Scoto.

While the regulations are now in fine print, Merced County Farm Bureau officials say it does not stray far from what is already being done.

"Our guys take the highest precaution spraying around schools when they do and that's because they're kids and grandkids, and family friends go there--so this is of concern for them," said Breanne Ramos.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthagriculturemerced countyMerced County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AGRICULTURE
Survey shows farmers and ranchers struggling to hire employees
Weather damage this season resulted in raisin growers seeing their lightest crop since 1982
Livestock big tradition at Big Fresno Fair
Devastating fires burning through Wine Country could have a lasting effect
More agriculture
HEALTH & FITNESS
What is the Pie Face challenge?
Teviston residents plagued with dirty water unsure of what to do after being told it's unsafe to drink
Valley resident gets life-changing treatment for Multiple Sclerosis in Russia
Health officials recommending you get your vaccine this flu season
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Several Fresno businesses hit by Americans with Disabilities lawsuits
Local college paying tribute to Veterans by inspiring a career path
Sexually violent predator released and now living in Fresno County, Sheriff's Office says
What is the Pie Face challenge?
Fresno State professor to pay $17K and undergo training after censoring students' pro-life messages
Sorry adult humans, new study says people are more sympathetic to dogs of any age than you
Police search for woman caught on video abandoning 9 puppies in Madera
Report: 5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Show More
Man responsible for plowing into woman in Vallarta parking lot received his punishment
Thieves targeting homes and businesses for surveillance cameras newest crime trend in Fresno
FUSD and FTA move into fourth day of talks to prevent strike
Thieves hand out donuts during armed robbery
Old Cosmo restaurant demolition begins
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Local college paying tribute to Veterans by inspiring a career path
Several Fresno businesses hit by Americans with Disabilities lawsuits
Your Weekend
More Video