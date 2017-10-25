Exercises to Strengthen your Calf Muscles

When exercising the legs it is crucial to work the lower part of the legs. The calf is one of those muscles that is frequently overlooked. there are three exercises that are great for strengthening the lower leg.Place dumbbells on your knees. Put your toes on a step and raise your heels as high as you can. Raise and lower 10 reps, 2 sets.Place barbell across your shoulders, raise your heals up in a slow and controlled motion. Repeat 10 reps, do 2 sets.Extend your leg out full range and extend your toes, slowly bring them back using full range of motion.