Exercises to Strengthen your Calf Muscles

The calf is one of those muscles that is frequently overlooked. (KFSN)

When exercising the legs it is crucial to work the lower part of the legs. The calf is one of those muscles that is frequently overlooked. there are three exercises that are great for strengthening the lower leg.

Dumbbell Seated Calf Raise

Place dumbbells on your knees. Put your toes on a step and raise your heels as high as you can. Raise and lower 10 reps, 2 sets.

Standing Barbell Calf Raise

Place barbell across your shoulders, raise your heals up in a slow and controlled motion. Repeat 10 reps, do 2 sets.
Leg Press Machine Calf Press

Extend your leg out full range and extend your toes, slowly bring them back using full range of motion.
