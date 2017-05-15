Fresno State makes renewed push for a healthier campus

A new partnership at Fresno State will soon give students and staff a healthier lifestyle.University officials say they want to increase access to healthy foods and opportunities for exercise in order to make it a healthy campus for students and staff.Fresno State is now a member of the Partnership for a Healthier America. The university is making a three-year commitment to implement guidelines around food, nutrition, physical activity and wellness programs for students and staff."We've been tasked to complete 23 of 39 guidelines," Amanda Stewart with the university said. "We got to choose which ones we wanted to pick for our campus."This week, Fresno State is being represented by a staff member and student in Washington, D.C. The program is supported by former First Lady Michelle Obama.University leaders say Fresno State is the first campus in the CSU system to make this commitment and one of four universities in all of California to do so."So, there are a lot of things that Fresno State has been doing already," Stewart said. "We've already made a lot of big steps in making us a healthier campus. But I think this just solidifies that commitment."Those steps include the student cupboard, a free food and hygiene pantry for current students. And just last month the university opened the recharge zone.These pods on campus allow students to take 20-minute naps during the day. Healthier food options will be made available throughout the campus.The university will also work with current restaurants to put healthier choices on the menu."Healthy food is good," student Bryson Butts said. "If it were convenient and close to class and right in the middle, then yeah."Current walking paths on Fresno State will now be designated as Bulldog Trails on campus maps to encourage students to do more walking."I think that would definitely benefit, especially maybe students this time of year with finals coming up with stress and stuff," student Marissa Montez said. "Getting out and getting active, maybe in between the studying would help."The university is also looking to add an outdoor fitness center and increasing support at the Student Health Center on campus.