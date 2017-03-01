Healthy from the inside, out

Cardio fitness can not only keep you in shape, it can also help keep your body healthy.When you workout, you need to decide what you need to do to take care of your body. The first thing to do is think about how it benefits you internally. Improving your cardiovascular fitness can lead to an improvement in quality and length of life.By exercising regularly, your cardiovascular system will improve your level of fitness, endurance, and mental well-being. In addition, you will also improve your overall immune system, which will help you to ward off many of the debilitating diseases that afflict millions of individuals.A sedentary lifestyle can bring on diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, which can lead to a very unhappy, expensive and unhealthy life. I would start with heart pumping biking or walking - what ever you feel safe and comfortable doing.The goal is build up to a half-mile walk or 20 to 30 minutes in time or a recumbent bike 5 miles or 20 to 30 minutes. The best way to stay healthy is to do a little every day.