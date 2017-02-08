How to tighten and tone your biceps

What you need to know as you set out to exercise your biceps.The front part of your arm is called a bicep it is the muscle used to pull in. You want to do an exercise that will help you with your day to day life. We are going to show you three ways to hit the bicep.The first exercise is a bicep upper cut. Turn the hand toward your face nice and controlled.The next exercise is a hammer curl with this exercise you work the outside head of the biceps.The last exercise is a high band bicep curl you will feel this muscle burn.