Officials rush to secure emergency funding for water crisis in Teviston

Teviston Community Services District, which runs the only-operating well, sent out an alert about their water situation. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Tulare County community sits off Highway 99, between Pixley and Earlimart. Though small, it currently has some big problems.

On Wednesday, Teviston Community Services District, which runs the only-operating well, sent out an alert about their water situation.

They say the well is collapsing and producing discolored water. Self-Help Enterprises Community Development Specialist Elizabeth Burton says the water was tested on Tuesday and showed no signs of bacteria and will be tested again on Thursday. She says it won't make anyone sick, but it's best not to drink it.

"Who wants to drink brown water, honestly," Burton said. "And who wants to wash their dishes in brown water?"

Thursday morning, workers delivered water bottles to homes in Teviston, made possible by a $10,000 emergency grant.

Burton says they're working with the state to secure additional funding for bottled water should that money run out.

And instead of planning for a much-needed replacement well, they'll speed up the process of getting one now. Funds for the well would also come from the state.

"So we are going to be pursuing emergency funds for drilling a new well," Burton said.

"Our concern is for everybody to get water back," said Teviston resident Martin Correa

Correa and his father rely on their own wells, so their water is ok. But he wants to help those affected and says the district hasn't exactly been clear about what's happening with their well.

"We've talked to a lot of the neighbors, they're kind of feeling the same way too," Correa said. "They're pretty much tired of it, just want to know when they're going to fix it if they're going to fix it, or kind of give us more details of what's going on."

State Water Resources Control Board District Engineer Chad Fischer says they are working swiftly with Teviston Community Services District for a permanent solution to the water problem.

There will be a meeting at 5 p.m. Friday at the district's offices.

The address is 12934 Avenue 80, Pixley.
