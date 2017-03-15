Strengthening your shoulders

Fitness expert Rhonda Murphy shows us a few moves to keep them in tip-top shape.Exercising the upper body is important to keep the shoulders mobile. You want to start with slow smooth stretches too help keep your flexibility.The next step is to add internal and external rotation exercises that work great with dumbbells. As we get older, we tend to loose our range of motion. This will slow the process down.A variety of exercises with lightweights and slow movements can keep the joint happy and healthy. Here are a few exercises I do with my clients.- One arm row- Arm to side- Arm lift up