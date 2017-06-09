HEALTH & FITNESS

Student gets potentially deadly condition after overexercising

EMBED </>More Videos

Rob Nelson has more on how exercising too much took a toll on one teen's health.

By
GENESEO, New York --
There is a new warning for anyone looking to restart their workout routine, after a college student learned the hard way that while exercise is important, too much too fast can be dangerous.

David Lippman is a 19-year-old SUNY Geneseo student who got quite a scare last year while working out with a trainer.

"I told them I hadn't worked out in a while, but he didn't take that too much into account," he said. "I just got pushed a little too past my limits."

In the days after, Lippman noticed he was more than just sore.

"My arms just started to balloon up," he said.

Brown urine tipped Lippman off that something was wrong, and he soon learned he was dealing with Rhabdomyolysis.

"It's basically a breakdown of your muscle tissue," a doctor said.

It can cause kidney failure and can be deadly, if it goes untreated.

"It is easily treated once a patient comes to a hospital," the doctor said. "You can be treated with IV fluids,"

Rhabdomyolysis can be triggered a few different ways, and a common one is over-exertion.

"The key is to build up your endurance," the doctor said. "Don't go from not exercising to all of a sudden doing a 30 mile bike ride or doing three hours of a spinning course."

People exercise to stay healthy, but as Lippman learned, going from 0 to 60 can cause health problems.

"I definitely never thought it was something that would have me in a hospital bed for almost a week," he said.

He and his mother Rita want everyone to know that too much exercise too fast can lead to health problems

"Make sure if you ever see anything like this, you go to the hospital immediately," Rita said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthexercise
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Birth control recalled, error could cause unplanned pregnancy
SPONSORED: Clovis Community HealthQuest
Birth control recalled, error could cause unplanned pregnancy
HPV Cancers on the Rise
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Clovis Police looking for at risk adult
Tranquillity High School students remember classmate who died before graduation
Ananya Vinay, Scripps National Spelling Bee Champ, returns home to cheering crowds
14 students tested for HIV, hepatitis after being stuck with needle, officials say
6 legal questions arising from James Comey's testimony
Fresno Police catch suspect who they say broke into code enforcement vehicles
Visalia Police arrest driver of pickup truck they say was involved in hit-and-run
Show More
Surveillance video shows man robbing Cricket Wireless store in Madera
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in minor crash on Highway 180
Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigating dead body found in vineyard
Birth control recalled, error could cause unplanned pregnancy
Atwater home owner asking for help after Drunk driver crashes into garage
More News
Top Video
Action Newsroom Live: 06/08/17
Tranquillity High School students remember classmate who died before graduation
Ananya Vinay, Scripps National Spelling Bee Champ, returns home to cheering crowds
Fresno Police catch suspect who they say broke into code enforcement vehicles
More Video