The best way to lose weight while exercising
Some new moves you can add to your next workout routine. (KFSN)

Rhonda Murphy
When your goal is to loose weight with exercise, you want to use the most muscle groups, keep your workout at a moderate to high intensity, while performing weight bearing activity. The best results we have achieved while doing these three things is with interval training.

This is what interval training looks like. Triceps kickback with lunge. Do this movement with medium to heavy weights for 15 to 20 reps or 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Immediately following this you want to do the next exercise, the bent over row with a wide leg squat. Do this motion with the same intensity as the first exercise.

The weight may have to vary based on your strength. After finishing this exercise rest for 30 second to 1 minute then repeat the set.

You will enjoy this style of workout as it is fast paced and takes about 30 minutes. Maximum results in a short amount of time.
