WORKOUT WEDNESDAY

The right way to shed those pounds

EMBED </>More News Videos

There is a right way to loose weight and a wrong way to lose weight. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
There is a right way to loose weight and a wrong way to lose weight.

While losing weight is likely to lead to an overall improvement in one's level of health and fitness, implementing unsafe methods and practices can actually cause adverse effects to your health.

The real goal should be lose inches off your body not lower the weight. The reason for this belief is that muscle, by volume, is more dense than fat. A person would actually weigh more if they replaced the fat on their body with the equivalent volume of muscle.

The right way is to set out to achieve our weight loss goals/inch loss, then incorporate a specific eating program coupled with an exercise regimen. In other word have a game plan for your life's schedule and food preferences.

Each individual's body is different in terms of structural frame and muscle density, two people who are the same height may weigh significantly different amounts.

I try to measure my clients monthly to see if there is a significant decrease in the number of inches measured. I would suggest you measure 6 points. I measure the shoulders, arms, chest, waist, hips and thighs.
Related Topics:
healthworkout wednesday
Load Comments
WORKOUT WEDNESDAY
Healthy from the inside, out
Easy exercises for busy schedules
How to build up your back muscles
How to tighten and tone your biceps
More workout wednesday
HEALTH & FITNESS
Souping is the new juicing
Cholesterol Drug Breakthrough: How Low Can You Go?
Genetic testing your health
Post Mastectomy Pain Syndrome
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3 killed in HWY 99 crash in Merced, CHP says
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Clovis Police look for necklace thief
Mother and newborn endure violent home invasion
3.7 earthquake strikes near Pinnacles National Park, USGS says
VIDEO: Pennsylvania daycare worker pushes girl, 4, down stairs
CHP pulls over car in Fresno, finds man had been shot
Dos Palos High School employee caught on camera fighting 18-year-old students
Show More
Well known Fresno City College wrestler dies in tragic accident
Drew Bessinger leads Clovis City Council seat race with 68 percent of vote
Unofficial results show Madera Co Measure L likely fails
Walnut theft prevention ordinance moves forward in Tulare Co
Valley writer working on ABC TV series, new season makes debut in Fresno
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
CHP pulls over car in Fresno, finds man had been shot
Drew Bessinger leads Clovis City Council seat race with 68 percent of vote
Unofficial results show Madera Co Measure L likely fails
More Video