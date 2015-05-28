HOBBIES & INTERESTS

10 thrilling roller coaster facts

It's national roller coaster day! On August 16th, fans from all over the world celebrate the sake of the thrill-inducing experience. Below are some quick, fun facts about roller coasters for you to share with friends while waiting in line for a few hours.

Fastest: Formula Rossa in Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi, UAE (149 MPH).

Sarah Ackerman/Flickr

Early roller coasters were inspired by 17th century Russian ice slides



Tallest: Kingda Ka in Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ (456 ft).

Roller Coaster Philosophy/Flickr

That chain noise you hear on the ride up the hill is actually a safety device.

WikiMedia Commons

Steepest: Takabisha in Fuji-Q Highland, Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi, Japan (121 degree drop).

WikiMedia Commons

The first: Switchback Railway in Coney Island, 1884. 50 ft tall, with a max speed of 6MPH.



And people rode it, sideways.



Longest: Steel Dragon 2000 in Nagashima Spa Land in Mie Prefecture, Japan (8,133 ft).

thecrypt/Flickr

Most loops: The Smiler at Alton Towers in Staffordshire, UK.

www.ukrides.info/YouTube

Famous roller coaster designer Ron Toomer suffered from motion sickness.

Wikimedia Commons

Riding his own coasters only once or twice ever, he was once quoted as sating "I've ridden enough to know what they are like."

What's your favorite roller coaster? Let us know in the comments below.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hobbiesdistractionroller coastertheme parkamusement ride
Load Comments
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Selfie fail destroys $200K worth of art at LA exhibit
Valley businesses reaping benefits of Fidget Spinners toy craze
Boy forges letter from teacher for more video game time
Unexpected official scrabble words
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Man injured in Fresno County shooting, suspect arrested
Dangerous stretch of road creating problems for one Fresno County community
Fresno man admits to killing wife and her new lover, but won't admit to murder
Tulare City Council drafts new policy on chamber use, may affect hospital board meetings
Residents from Valley communities sit down with billionaire philanthropist to discuss access to clean water
Wisconsin man accidentally shoots nail into heart, drives to hospital
Visitors continue to go to Yosemite while South Fork Fire continues to burn near Wawona
Bicycle rider killed after running red light, hitting car, Fresno police say
Show More
Fresno City Council considering proposed city ordinance to ban outdoor camping to combat city's homeless problem
Deputies arrest protester who helped pull down Durham Confederate statue
Scott Peterson speaks from death row on Laci Peterson murder
Trump lashes out at 'alt-left' in Charlottesville, says 'fine people on both sides'
California has most hate groups in the nation
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
Woman charged with killing family gives thumbs up
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Music Festival
More Photos