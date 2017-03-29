HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Crayola to retire crayon for first time ever

Once the color is retired, Crayola will not produce any more crayons in that shade.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Crayola is about to do something it has never done in its 100-year history.

On Friday, the crayon company said it's retiring a color from its classic 24-count box.

Crayola hasn't yet revealed which crayon they will be saying goodbye to, but the decision will happen in Times Square on Friday, which is also National Crayon Day.

RELATED: Monopoly retires thimble

Once the color is retired, Crayola will not produce any more crayons in that shade. Only boxes that already contain that specific color will remain.

Crayola has been encouraging fans to share images and comments of the color they can't live without on social media using the hashtag #WhosLeaving.

The current colors in danger of getting axed: red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo and gray.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
