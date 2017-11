On Facebook, Fresno Police are asking if anyone knows who woman accused of theft are.The Fresno Police department has been looking for the women in the surveillance pictures since the end of August.Police say on August 31st, the suspects in these photos were involved in a petty theft from Hobby Lobby at 6565 North Blackstone.If you know any of them, call Detective D. Zeuner at 559-621-6509.