Man killed in hit and run in East Central Fresno

Fresno police are searching for a hit and driver that killed a man in his 60's Tuesday night. It happened just before 7:00 p.m. in East Central Fresno near Olive and Chestnut.Investigators said a small pickup truck hit the man, slowed down, then sped up and drove away.The man was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.Police said there were several witnesses to the crash and are asking for anyone else who saw what happened to come forward.The truck was silver or gold in color and investigators are now reviewing potential video evidence.If you have any information you should contact the police department.