Pest control group working to curb rise of disease-carrying mosquitoes in Fresno

Now more than ever, you'll want to break out the bug spray as the Fresno Mosquito and Vector Control District are saying the risk for West Nile and St. Louis Encephalitis has grown.The district was notified that at least five of their collection pools have tested positive for either disease or both. That makes 12 positive collections for this year.The latest diseased mosquitoes were found in what they call surprising locations, Fresno High, the Tower District, Roeding Park and Easton."This is different, people are noticing it," district manager Tim Phillips said. "They're not happy about it, but we're going to have to make and adjustment."They say what's most important is for people to protect themselves from mosquito bites. You can do this by using insect repellent and limiting your time outdoors at dusk.They add that the bugs that carry these diseases typically bite at night.