Local Las Vegas shooting victim is heading home

Jessica Milam of Sanger has been in a Las Vegas hospital since the shooting during the Route 91 festival a month ago. She is scheduled to be released Friday afternoon. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Jessica Milam of Sanger has been in a Las Vegas hospital since the shooting during the Route 91 festival a month ago. She is scheduled to be released Friday afternoon.

She's one of the last two victims of the Las Vegas shooting who are still patients at Sunrise Hospital.

She's been recovering since going through surgery. At one point she had a chest tube, and one of her lungs partially collapsed. She's had tremendous support back at home where people have held fundraisers to help her and her family.

This story will be updated.
