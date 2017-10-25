More witnesses testify against Fresno man accused of killing his brother's girlfriend

On April 18, Sierra Berg, 23, was shot and killed inside of her car when she got to her boyfriend's house in Southeast Fresno. Her accused killer is her boyfriend's brother, Eladio Zambrano.Officers on scene of the murder say Berg's boyfriend tried to save her after the shooting and were only able to tie his brother to the weapon they found.The evidence was brought before a judge in court Wednesday--including the body cam footage of police officers trying to get Zambrano to open the door."Open up police we have a warrant."After officers try getting it open themselves, Zambrano eventually comes to the door and asks what is going on."What happened?"The shotgun Zambrano is accused of killing berg with was also shown in court."Do you recognize this item that I'm holding here exhibit 122?""Yes, I do."A DNA analyst found DNA tying three people to the murder weapon, with a high degree of certainty Zambrano is one of those profiles. A latent analyst or fingerprint examiner testified and says he found enough prints on the shotgun to be used as a solid form of id connected to Zambrano."Didn't find anyone else's prints?""No, sir, now is it possible for someone to handle a weapon such as a shotgun we've been talking about and not leave usable prints behind?""Yes, that's possible."A senior criminalist also testified and says the ammunition found on scene came from that gunZambrano's attorney says it is possible his client did not shoot his brother's girlfriend, and if he did it could have been self-defense, after an earlier confrontation at the house.The trial is expected to last about two weeks.