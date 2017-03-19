FRESNO COUNTY

$1 million lawsuit adds twist to embezzlement case at Fresno County fruit company

EMBED </>More News Videos

From the outside, Simone Fruit Company looks like a simple ag business, but a complicated financial scheme is coming unraveled from the inside. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Accusations are flying at a Fresno County business where sheriff's deputies arrested a bookkeeper for embezzlement.

From the outside, Simone Fruit Company looks like a simple agriculture business, but a complicated financial scheme is coming unraveled from the inside.

Fresno County Sheriff's investigators arrested bookkeeper Brandy Mabry in November, accusing her of stealing nearly $300,000 from the business.

But now a civil lawsuit claims the losses are more than $1 million, and its target isn't Mabry.

"Alleging the president has basically been embezzling hundreds of thousands, if not over a million dollars, from Simone Fruit Company," attorney Eric Schweitzer said.

Schweitzer is defending Mabry in the criminal case where she faces 144 counts of embezzlement, forgery and other felonies. He says the lawsuit Anthony Simone filed against his brother Mauro weakens the case against Mabry.

"Obviously, it casts a cloud over the believability of the president of Simone Fruit Company, who is the primary complainant against my client," he explained.

Mauro Simone said the civil case is just a personal problem between himself and his brother, and Anthony Simone agreed it's not connected to Mabry.

But his lawsuit specifically accused Mauro Simone of embezzling corporate money, failing to use safeguards to prevent employee embezzlement and refusing to let shareholders see the corporate books.

Legal analyst Tony Capozzi says Anthony Simone already has a decent case because of Mabry's arrest, but he'll need more evidence to prove the million dollars in losses.

"Is he going to show fictitious checks or checks going out to Mauro that should not have been as cash in the account or is it cash coming into the company and not put into the records?" Capozzi said.

Anthony Simone said the specific accusations against his brother are all just fancy lawyer talk.

Mabry is due in court Wednesday and she could agree to a plea deal keeping her from serving prison time.
Related Topics:
newscourt casefresno countyembezzlementFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Fresno veteran heartbroken after thief steals bike
Thousands of Valley kids receive agriculture lesson at 12th annual Farm and Nutrition Day
Central High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
President Trump's budget proposal may impact Central Valley Ag and social programs
More fresno county
NEWS
Man dead after being hit by car in Downtown Fresno
Early morning fire at Fresno apartment burns man, displaces 12
Former teacher may have planned alleged abduction of teen in advance: police
Trump approval rating sinks to new low
More News
Top Stories
Heartbroken Fresno vet surprised with new bike
Fresno veteran heartbroken after thief steals bike
OC waiter fired after asking diners for proof of residency
Man recovering after being stabbed in neck in East-Central Fresno
Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90
Fresno church's medical mission to bring eyesight to refugees continues despite setback
1 person killed in 3 car collision in East Central Fresno
Show More
Man accused of killing FDNY EMT has 31 prior arrests
Investigation continues after human remains found near Chukchansi casino
Lab publishing thousands of US nuclear weapons test films on YouTube
Central High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
Legislation introduced to provide abortion pill at college health centers
More News
Top Video
Heartbroken Fresno vet surprised with new bike
Fresno veteran heartbroken after thief steals bike
Man recovering after being stabbed in neck in East-Central Fresno
Fresno church's medical mission to bring eyesight to refugees continues despite setback
More Video