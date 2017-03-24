1 dead, at least 2 others injured in Southeast Fresno shooting

One person is dead and at least two others were injured after shots rang out in southeast Fresno Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.Authorities said the shooting happened near Tulare and Peach Avenues and another person, possibly the suspected shooter, was struck by a car while fleeing the scene.The identity and condition of the other victims has not been released.The area has been closed off while detectives investigate what led up to the shooting.Stay with ABC30 for updates.