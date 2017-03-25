NEWS

1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting along the Las Vegas Strip; gunman surrenders

Las Vegas SWAT officers surround a bus along Las Vegas Boulevard, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. Police say part of the Strip has been closed down after a shooting. (John Locher)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. --
UPDATE: Las Vegas police: Gunman in fatal shooting on the Strip who barricaded himself inside a bus has surrendered peacefully.
---
A hospital spokeswoman says one person has died in a shooting along the Las Vegas Strip.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said two people were taken to the hospital after the Saturday shooting.

She said one person has died and the other is in fair condition.

Police say a gunman has barricaded himself inside a bus, prompting a partial closure of the busy boulevard near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects. No further information was available.

Stay with ABC30 for updates.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldLas Vegas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspect in custody after fatal Las Vegas bus shooting
2 missing North Carolina children found stabbed to death
Sanitation Department miraculously reunites woman with lost wedding ring
Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police department
More News
Top Stories
Clovis police call in SWAT team after shooting
Oakland running out of time to keep Raiders
1 dead, 4 injured, including 5-month-old, in Southeast Fresno shooting
Ryan pulls 'fundamentally flawed' GOP health care bill
Valley congressmen and experts sound off on withdrawal of Obamacare replacement
Former Dos Palos High School teacher pleads not guilty to sex charges
Caltrans crews call on CA lawmakers for more resources to fix roads
Show More
Crews break ground on state-of-the-art wellness center in Fowler
Planned Parenthood proponents gather in Downtown Hanford in support of Obamacare
Clovis education program focuses on high school students hoping for teaching career
House GOP abruptly pulls Donald Trump's health care bill
Brother of courageous Fresno mom: 'She made sure those babies would live'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
More Photos