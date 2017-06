A man is in the hospital and a girl is recovering after a northwest Fresno shooting Saturday morning.It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Polk and Shaw Avenues. A witness says a man was shot by someone he knew in his apartment.Officers say the bullet went through the man and hit a wall next door injuring an 11-year-old in the arm.Both victims are expected to be okay.Police are still searching for the suspect.