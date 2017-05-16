NEWS

12 children reportedly injured by blast during experiment at Texas school

EMBED </>More Videos

Miya Shay reports on science experiment flash explosion that injures 12 children (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Several children were injured at a school on the west side after a science experiment gone wrong.

The accident happened at Yellow School - Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church just after noon.

According to the Houston Fire Department, pre-school students at the 240 block of Blalock Road were conducting some type of science experiment outside when a flash blast occurred.

Of the 12 students who were injured, 11 of them suffered burns, one student was trampled and six of them were taken to the hospital. All of the students are 3-years-old, a Village Fire Department official said.

"It was an experiment that went wrong. There was a brief moment of flame and it was put out fairly quickly," church business administrator Bob Giles told ABC13.

The victims were taken to Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center for treatment.

EMBED More News Videos

At least 6 children injured when science experiment goes wrong.



Crews from Houston and Village fire departments were called to the scene. The fire marshal and police are investigating the accident.

Parents have been notified about the incident. The other students at the school were not injured, according to Memorial Village police.

"We love these children. This is our church. We're praying for them," Giles said.

There's no word on what type of experiment the children were conducting and what chemicals were being used.

On its website, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services offers a tool to let parents verify licensing and research previous incidents at child care centers.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsstudentsscienceexplosionHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump has legal authority to declassify intelligence
Sacramento man accused of stealing nearly $1 million in bees
Secret Service detains bike rack jumper outside White House
House Republican criticizes McMaster's remarks on Western Wall
Small plane crashes near Firebaugh
More News
Top Stories
Sacramento man accused of stealing nearly $1 million in bees
Prosecution wraps up in former Fresno Deputy Chief drug trial, Keith Foster takes the stand
Small plane crashes near Firebaugh
VIDEO: Daredevils climb to top of Golden Gate Bridge
Visalia man is under arrest for causing a deadly crash, authorities say
Tow truck driver killed in Highway 99 crash near Calwa
Lemoore community rallies to help reeling family of murdered 16-year-old
Show More
Trump says he had 'absolute right' to share info with Russia
Parents voice what they want in future FUSD superintendent at community meeting
Visalia billboard demands Congressman Devin Nunes answer to constituents with town hall
Report: Trump shared highly classified info with Russian officials
Atwater prison failed to notify authorities of missing inmate for hours, sheriff says
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Prosecution wraps up in former Fresno Deputy Chief drug trial, Keith Foster takes the stand
Small plane crashes near Firebaugh
Visalia man is under arrest for causing a deadly crash, authorities say
More Video