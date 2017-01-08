MADERA COUNTY

16-year-old girl dies after crashing car into canal near Oakhurst
Police say 16-year-old Shania Faith Costella from Oakhurst was driving her car too fast for the slick road conditions when she and her passenger lost control. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The weather is partly to blame for a crash that killed a teenager in Oakhurst.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night on Road 426, west of Road 425. Police say 16-year-old Shania Faith Costella from Oakhurst was driving her car too fast for the slick road conditions when she and her passenger lost control and went off the road and into a canal.

The passenger managed to escape, but Costella remained trapped inside the submerged car.

First responders were able to get the driver a short time later and transported her to Valley Children's Hospital where she later died.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
