17-year-old brother of teen suspect shot by Fresno Police turns himself in

Fresno Police say Isaiah Murrietta's 17-year-old brother, and second suspect in the Eugenio Ybarra murder case, has turned himself in to police.

The brothers are accused of opening fire on a car with four people in it on Friday. As the car attempted to flee, it crashed into a tree, killing 19-year-old Eugenio Ybarra.

Police were able to corner 16-year-old Isaiah Murrietta, but his 17-year-old brother remained at large.

Police say both brothers are members of the Calwa Bulldogs gang.
