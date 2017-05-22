NEWS

19 dead, around 50 injured after explosion at Ariana Grande concert, UK police say

EMBED </>More Videos

The Manchester Arena in England has been evacuated after reports of explosions going off during an Ariana Grande concert, authorities said. (KFSN)

LONDON --
UPDATE: 19 dead, around 50 injured after explosion at Ariana Grande concert, UK police say
---
Several people have died following an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police and witnesses said. The singer was not injured, according to a representative.

There were few further details of what happened during the concert by the American singer, but witnesses reported hearing two loud bangs coming from near the arena's bars.


"A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena," concertgoer Majid Khan, 22, told Britain's Press Association. "It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit."

Added Oliver Jones, 17: "The bang echoed around the foyer of the arena and people started to run."

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

Police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena, and the train station near the arena, Victoria Station, was evacuated and all trains canceled.


Joseph Carozza, a representative from Grande's U.S. record label, said the singer is OK and they are investigating what happened.

The Dangerous Woman Tour is the third concert tour by Grande to support her third studio album, Dangerous Woman. The tour began on February 3 in Phoenix, Arizona, at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

From Manchester the tour is to move through Europe, including Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland and France, through the summer with stops in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico and on to Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, New Zealand, Australia and more.

Stay with ABC30 for updates.
Related Topics:
newsterrorismu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
19 dead, 50 injured after reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena: Police
PHOTOS: Explosion reported at Ariana Grande concert in England
Cal Fire crews train in anticipation of busy fire season
New parking structure a major part of multi-million Fresno City College makeover
More News
Top Stories
New parking structure a major part of multi-million Fresno City College makeover
Cal Fire crews train in anticipation of busy fire season
Man dies after contracting botulism from NorCal gas station food
Edison High School valedictorian Neng Thao dies in San Joaquin River drowning
Trump administration approves $650M for Caltrain
Three arrested for Kings County bar fight
Police: Child molester impregnated 10-year-old girl
Show More
Fugitive arrested in Fontana after allegedly holding teen captive
Flynn to decline Senate subpoena, take 5th Amendment
Fundraising continues to save Saint Helen's School of Fresno from closing
18-year-old drowns while swimming at San Joaquin River in Northwest Fresno
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Northwest Fresno
More News
Top Video
New parking structure a major part of multi-million Fresno City College makeover
Today's Top Stories
Edison High School valedictorian Neng Thao dies in San Joaquin River drowning
18-year-old drowns while swimming at San Joaquin River in Northwest Fresno
More Video