TULARE COUNTY

19-year-old shot dead after suspected drug deal goes wrong in Visalia

EMBED </>More Videos

Visalia Police say 19-year-old Terry Wade III was found shot inside a car near Buena Vista and Zachary Avenues, and four teens have been arrested in connection to his death. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Four teenagers were arrested for allegedly shooting a man to death in Visalia after a drug deal went wrong Sunday, authorities said.

Visalia Police say 19-year-old Terry Wade III was found shot inside a car near Buena Vista and Zachary Avenues just before 2 p.m.

"He's sitting in the front seat all like this, I never seen anybody like that before. His whole face and whole body covered in blood, and I'm almost positive he had blue eyes," neighbor Dory Collins described.

According to her, outside of the car was Wade's girlfriend. She says the young woman was panicking yet trying to do what she could to save the dying victim.

"She started to give him mouth to mouth with blood all over her," she said. "It was really sad."

With time running out, Collins says she knew there was little they could do while waiting on first responders to arrive. So, she kneeled next to the young man and tried to comfort him as he took his last breath.

"I just kept touching him and rubbing his leg and his arm and just talked to him," she said.

Wade was rushed to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where he later died.

Witnesses told detectives about a car that was seen leaving the area after the shooting, and officers found a car matching the description nearby.

Four teenagers inside, ranging in age from 17 to 18, were arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail for the murder.

Detectives believe Wade and the suspects were in the middle of a drug deal when the shots rang out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department.
Related Topics:
newshomicide investigationtulare countyVisalia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Visalia man tried to break up fight before being run over and killed, family says
2 dead, over a dozen rescued from multiple Kern River accidents
Sheriff's office says body found in lagoon in Tulare County
Porterville man shot to death outside of an apartment
More tulare county
NEWS
Fire at Fresno County home sets off ammunition, propane tanks
Woman dies in crash near Merced County Correctional Center
Trump says he'll decide on Paris climate agreement next week
Navy SEAL killed in parachuting accident during Fleet Week
More News
Top Stories
Visalia man tried to break up fight before being run over and killed, family says
Woman dies in crash near Merced County Correctional Center
Fire at Fresno County home sets off ammunition, propane tanks
CHP believes alcohol involved in deadly crash near Millerton Lake
2 dead, over a dozen rescued from multiple Kern River accidents
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with SUV in Squaw Valley
Separate overnight shootings leave two dead in Fresno
Show More
Pine Flat Lake boating accident victims are Uber CEO's parents
Chipotle warning Fresno-area restaurants affected by payment card data breach
U.S. Navy Seal killed in accident at Fleet Week event
Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies at age 69
UK police release photo of concert bomber
More News
Top Video
Fire at Fresno County home sets off ammunition, propane tanks
Woman dies in crash near Merced County Correctional Center
Visalia man tried to break up fight before being run over and killed, family says
CHP believes alcohol involved in deadly crash near Millerton Lake
More Video