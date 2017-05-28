19-year-old shot dead after suspected drug deal goes wrong in Visalia

Four teenagers were arrested for allegedly shooting a man to death in Visalia after a drug deal went wrong Sunday, authorities said.Visalia Police say 19-year-old Terry Wade III was found shot inside a car near Buena Vista and Zachary Avenues just before 2 p.m."He's sitting in the front seat all like this, I never seen anybody like that before. His whole face and whole body covered in blood, and I'm almost positive he had blue eyes," neighbor Dory Collins described.According to her, outside of the car was Wade's girlfriend. She says the young woman was panicking yet trying to do what she could to save the dying victim."She started to give him mouth to mouth with blood all over her," she said. "It was really sad."With time running out, Collins says she knew there was little they could do while waiting on first responders to arrive. So, she kneeled next to the young man and tried to comfort him as he took his last breath."I just kept touching him and rubbing his leg and his arm and just talked to him," she said.Wade was rushed to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where he later died.Witnesses told detectives about a car that was seen leaving the area after the shooting, and officers found a car matching the description nearby.Four teenagers inside, ranging in age from 17 to 18, were arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail for the murder.Detectives believe Wade and the suspects were in the middle of a drug deal when the shots rang out.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department.