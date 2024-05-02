Highway 99 reopens after crash knocked downed power lines, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Northbound and Southbound Highway 99 near Belmont Avenue has been reopened after downed power lines closed the freeway.
The California Highway Patrol says Fresno police responded to a non-injury crash Wednesday night on Parkway Drive between Belmont and Olive Avenues.
Officers say the crash struck a power pole, knocking down power lines across northbound and southbound Highway 99. The CHP says the power lines also fell onto a vehicle, but no one was injured.
As of 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, the only closures in place are the Olive Avenue southbound on-ramp and the Belmont Avenue southbound off-ramp.
According to PG&E's outage map, more than 600 customers were without power at first but that number has gone down to less than 200. PG&E estimates power to be restored by 2:15 a.m. Thursday.
Included in the power outage is the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. Officials say due to the spring temperatures, all animals are fine and being cared for as they wait for PG&E to restore power.
PG&E is working on the damaged power pole.
Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.