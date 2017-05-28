TULARE COUNTY

2 dead, over a dozen rescued from multiple Kern River accidents

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says they responded to three calls to help commercial rafting companies this weekend. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It was a deadly weekend on the Kern River after two people died and more than a dozen people were rescued.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says this weekend they responded to three calls to help commercial rafting companies. For two of those calls, the victims were rafting on Class-4 rapids and were rescued at various parts of the Kern River.

In the last and deadly call, a 40-year-old man fell off a raft and later died. The sheriff's office says they were all wearing life jackets.

Then in Kern County, multiple people were rescued and one woman was found dead while riding kayaks and inner tubes along the Kern River.

Authorities say they found the 47-year-old victim's body Sunday morning.
