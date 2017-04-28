FRESNO

2 in jail after road rage shooting, Fresno Police say

Shots rang out during what police describe as a case of road rage in Central Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Shots rang out during what police describe as a case of road rage in Central Fresno.

The incident ended shortly before 1 a.m. Friday on Princeton near Fresno street, close to the veteran's hospital. Police say a gun was fired nearby from inside an SUV. No one was hit, and it's not known who or what was being targeting.

Two men, ages 28 and 29, ran from the vehicle, but were later caught. Police say both men are gang members on probation.

A gun was found in the area and is believed to belong to one of the suspects.
