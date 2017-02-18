FRESNO

2-year-old allegedly abducted by own parents in Central Fresno, police say

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police said Child Protective Services took Allison Sanchez from her parents Juan Guzman, 22, and Betsabet Martinez, 20, and placed her in the care of Allison's aunt.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno Police Department are searching for a two-year-old girl Saturday afternoon after she may have been abducted by her parents, authorities said.


Police said Child Protective Services took Allison Sanchez from her parents Juan Guzman, 22, and Betsabet Martinez, 20, and placed her in the care of Allison's aunt after police found weapons and drug paraphernalia at the couple's home the week before.

Allison was discovered to be missing from the aunt's house in Central Fresno and may have been abducted between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday. Police said Guzman and Martinez do not have legal rights to the child and may attempt to flee the country.


Police describe Allison as being a Hispanic child with brown eyes, black hair, approximately 3-foot-6 and weighing 60 pounds. She may also be carrying a "My Little Pony" stuffed toy. Guzman and Martinez are said to be driving a silver 2005 Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (559) 621-7000.

Stay with ABC30 for updates.
Related Topics:
newsmissing girlfresno police departmentfresnoabductionFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Valley's brightest kids meet at Fresno State for Science Bowl
Friends and family hold vigil for Fresno woman killed at power plant
Pro-immigrant protesters march on Fresno City Hall
Fresno yoga studio holds cupcake fundraiser to help cancer patient
More fresno
NEWS
Clovis police searching for at-risk man who went missing
Friends and family hold vigil for Fresno woman killed at power plant
Iraqi PM announces offensive to liberate western Mosul
Mark Cuban wears no. 46 NBA jersey in nod to Trump feud
More News
Top Stories
Friends and family hold vigil for Fresno woman killed at power plant
Clovis police searching for at-risk man who went missing
Crews scramble to repair damaged Tranquillity levee before next storm
Pro-immigrant protesters march on Fresno City Hall
Visalia woman discovers burglar in home after waking up
Fresno County crash leaves one dead
Nearly 1,000 tons of hay burning in Fresno County
Show More
High winds created huge problems for people on the west side of Fresno County
Local non-profit started by 10-year-old burglarized multiple times in one week
Downed power lines trap students in Fresno County on school bus
Fresno PD believe the death of a homeless woman and knife attack on a homeless man related
Flood advisory issued for Tranquillity as crews monitor levee
More News
Top Video
Crews scramble to repair damaged Tranquillity levee before next storm
Visalia woman discovers burglar in home after waking up
Fresno County crash leaves one dead
Nearly 1,000 tons of hay burning in Fresno County
More Video