2-year-old allegedly abducted by own parents in Central Fresno, police say

HAPPENING NOW: @FresnoPolice getting ready to hold press conf abt missing 2yo girl abducted this morning @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/vVGjA9hH6p — Cory James (@CoryABC30) February 19, 2017

Officers went to location where disturbance was and noticed clothing for parents &daughter was missing. Police believe they fled to Mexico — Cory James (@CoryABC30) February 19, 2017

The Fresno Police Department are searching for a two-year-old girl Saturday afternoon after she may have been abducted by her parents, authorities said.Police said Child Protective Services took Allison Sanchez from her parents Juan Guzman, 22, and Betsabet Martinez, 20, and placed her in the care of Allison's aunt after police found weapons and drug paraphernalia at the couple's home the week before.Allison was discovered to be missing from the aunt's house in Central Fresno and may have been abducted between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday. Police said Guzman and Martinez do not have legal rights to the child and may attempt to flee the country.Police describe Allison as being a Hispanic child with brown eyes, black hair, approximately 3-foot-6 and weighing 60 pounds. She may also be carrying a "My Little Pony" stuffed toy. Guzman and Martinez are said to be driving a silver 2005 Toyota Corolla.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (559) 621-7000.Stay with ABC30 for updates.