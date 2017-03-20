20-year-old Merced woman dies after being run over during brawl

A deadly brawl in Merced was caught on camera, and it left a 20-year-old woman dead after she was being run over during the street fight.Merced police say the suspect, Ashley Sanders, was arrested at the scene."It went as wrong as it could go," Capt. Matt Williams with the Merced Police Department explained.Police say the call came in at about 7 p.m. on Sunday about a large fight happening in the area along Martin Luther King Blvd and I Street."It was sort of like a mob scene that was out at that location," Williams said.He says Sanders then made a U-turn in her car, running over the victim, then hitting another car. He says they were able to arrest Sanders after they say she came back to the scene.The victim of the tragic video has been identified as 20-year-old Tiarra Gallashaw. Her mother, Augusta Pleasant, said she was pulling up to the scene just as it happened."It was like the whole world was spinning," Pleasant said.Gallashaw was medi-flighted to a hospital in Modesto where she later died. Gallashaw's family are now sharing tears and memories.Her stepfather describes her as bubbly. She played softball and was studying be a social worker. What he says he'll miss most is hearing her voice as soon she came home."'Papa, where you at? What you doing?'" he said tearfully. "I'm going to miss that - I'm going to miss that."Gallashaw leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter, and her mother says all she'll have now are pictures to keep her daughter's memory alive."It doesn't matter what age she is," she cried. "She's still my baby."