MERCED COUNTY

20-year-old Merced woman dies after being run over during brawl

EMBED </>More News Videos

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Tiarra Gallashaw, and her mom said she was pulling up to the scene just as it happened. (KFSN)

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
A deadly brawl in Merced was caught on camera, and it left a 20-year-old woman dead after she was being run over during the street fight.

Merced police say the suspect, Ashley Sanders, was arrested at the scene.

"It went as wrong as it could go," Capt. Matt Williams with the Merced Police Department explained.

Police say the call came in at about 7 p.m. on Sunday about a large fight happening in the area along Martin Luther King Blvd and I Street.

"It was sort of like a mob scene that was out at that location," Williams said.

He says Sanders then made a U-turn in her car, running over the victim, then hitting another car. He says they were able to arrest Sanders after they say she came back to the scene.

The victim of the tragic video has been identified as 20-year-old Tiarra Gallashaw. Her mother, Augusta Pleasant, said she was pulling up to the scene just as it happened.

"It was like the whole world was spinning," Pleasant said.

Gallashaw was medi-flighted to a hospital in Modesto where she later died. Gallashaw's family are now sharing tears and memories.

Her stepfather describes her as bubbly. She played softball and was studying be a social worker. What he says he'll miss most is hearing her voice as soon she came home.

"'Papa, where you at? What you doing?'" he said tearfully. "I'm going to miss that - I'm going to miss that."

Gallashaw leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter, and her mother says all she'll have now are pictures to keep her daughter's memory alive.

"It doesn't matter what age she is," she cried. "She's still my baby."
Related Topics:
newsmerced countyfightMerced
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MERCED COUNTY
Merced County officials asking people to think twice before swimming in Merced River
North Valley school rallying around family of 11-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash
Woman accused of killing a former Merced County Commissioner in DUI crash now facing trial
Bishop Ochoa asks for items stolen from his car in Los Banos to be returned
More merced county
NEWS
Arrest made in deaths of 2 Colorado teens
Trump sidesteps Russia inquiry at rally
No charges filed against Tulare Union High School teacher accused of sexually abusing student
Key moments from hearing with FBI Director Comey
More News
Top Stories
No charges filed against Tulare Union High School teacher accused of sexually abusing student
All eyes on Valley congressman Devin Nunes during wiretapping hearings
Fresno Police search for homicide suspect's mother
Fresno Unified hoping to recruit hundreds of aspiring teachers through expo
Fresno Teacher Assistant arrested for molesting a 9-year-old girl, police say
Fresno mayor lauds city's financial turnaround
12-year-old hit & killed on way to Sanger Unified school bus stop
Show More
Minimum security inmate walks out of Mt Bullion Conservation Camp
Caltrans plans to improve safety of Fresno County highways with new budget
FBI probing possible links between Russia, Trump associates
Car crashes into Central Fresno smoke shop
Billionaire philanthropist David Rockefeller dies at age 101
More News
Top Video
News Minute: 03/20/17
No charges filed against Tulare Union High School teacher accused of sexually abusing student
All eyes on Valley congressman Devin Nunes during wiretapping hearings
Fresno Unified hoping to recruit hundreds of aspiring teachers through expo
More Video