3 teens rescued from Kings River

Three teenagers are safe after being rescued from the Kings River. It happened around 5:30 Wednesday night near Avenue 400 and Road 28 in Kingsburg near the Kings River Country Club.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said the teenagers-- ranging in age from 15 to 16-- were screaming for help. None of them were wearing a life jacket.The sheriff wants to remind the public that the Kings River is closed because of record high water levels. The water is also extremely cold from the snow melt.Since April 14th the Tulare County Sheriff's Office has responded to eight drowning's, and 24 swift water rescues.