TULARE COUNTY

3 teens rescued from Kings River

EMBED </>More Videos

Three teenagers are safe after being rescued from the Kings River. (KFSN)

TULARE COUNTY (KFSN) --
Three teenagers are safe after being rescued from the Kings River. It happened around 5:30 Wednesday night near Avenue 400 and Road 28 in Kingsburg near the Kings River Country Club.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said the teenagers-- ranging in age from 15 to 16-- were screaming for help. None of them were wearing a life jacket.

The sheriff wants to remind the public that the Kings River is closed because of record high water levels. The water is also extremely cold from the snow melt.

Since April 14th the Tulare County Sheriff's Office has responded to eight drowning's, and 24 swift water rescues.
Related Topics:
newswater rescuetulare countyKings RiverteenagersTulare County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Senior graduating from Golden West High school celebrating 13 years of perfect attendance
Fifth teen arrested in Visalia drug deal murder, three teens arraigned
American Sign Language production of the Wizard of Oz opens in Visalia
Visalia man tried to break up fight before being run over and killed, family says
More tulare county
NEWS
Injuries reported in milling plant explosion in Wisconsin
Fresno Unified teachers say they are no where closer to reaching an agreement with school district
Noose found at African American museum in DC
Hours of new body-camera footage from Orlando nightclub shooting released
More News
Top Stories
Madera County couple left picking up the pieces after renters turn home into drug house
Visalia teen faces murder charges after deadly hit and run
Fresno Unified teachers say they are no where closer to reaching an agreement with school district
Fifth teen arrested in Visalia drug deal murder, three teens arraigned
Former students of Heald College may be eligible for federal student loan cancellation
Sinkhole opens up in Madera County closing street
Fight between brothers ends with stabbing in Fresno
Show More
Visalia Police credit public's tips in arrest of teen hit and run suspect
CNN drops Kathy Griffin after bloodied Trump head photo
NC professor creates drone pollinator to help crops
White House says Trump expected to pull US from Paris deal
Strip Mall fire damages business in Central Fresno
More News
Top Video
Action Newsroom Live: 05/31/17
Madera County couple left picking up the pieces after renters turn home into drug house
Fresno Unified teachers say they are no where closer to reaching an agreement with school district
Visalia teen faces murder charges after deadly hit and run
More Video