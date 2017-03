The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says an earthquake struck just before 4 a.m. about 2 miles from Aromas, California in Monterey County.Hundreds of people reported feeling the earthquake as far away as the Santa Cruz and Monterey areas. So far, there are no reports of damage or injuries.About an hour earlier, just before 3 a.m. local time, there was a 5.4 earthquake near Pijijiapan, Chiapas, Mexico -- just north of the border with Guatemala.