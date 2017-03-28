420 tons of hay on fire in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --The fire broke out at a shed on Cherry Avenue just south of North Avenue just before midnight.
No word on what started the fire. The hay is burning inside what once was a big shed supported by sheet metal.
100 tons of hay on #fire 3400 blk s. Cherry Ave. @FresnoFire assisting. #Cherryfire pic.twitter.com/R0NjRalBsP— CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) March 28, 2017
Firefighters are on hand to make sure the flames do not spread to another shed nearby.
No one was hurt in the fire, but it's sending flames and lots of smoke up into the air.