FRESNO COUNTY

420 tons of hay on fire in Fresno County

The fire broke out at a shed on Cherry Avenue just south of North Avenue just before midnight. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The fire broke out at a shed on Cherry Avenue just south of North Avenue just before midnight.

No word on what started the fire. The hay is burning inside what once was a big shed supported by sheet metal.

Firefighters are on hand to make sure the flames do not spread to another shed nearby.

No one was hurt in the fire, but it's sending flames and lots of smoke up into the air.

