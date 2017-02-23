CALIFORNIA

5-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Bakersfield

A drive-by shooting in Bakersfield Thursday night has claimed the life of a five-year-old child. (KFSN)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KFSN) --
A drive-by shooting in Bakersfield Thursday night has claimed the life of a five-year-old child.

Police tell our ABC station in Bakersfield the dead boy's seven-year-old brother has been taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries and is expected to survive.

The shooting happened on California and S streets in central Bakersfield near the Maya Cinemas.

Bakersfield police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. when a car drove by and opened fire.

Officers closed off several streets in the area as they investigate. So far there's no information on the suspects.
Related Topics:
newsdrive by shootingshootingbakersfieldBakersfield
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Local republican members of congress facing criticism for refusing to meet with constituents
Drought may be coming to an end after series of storms, scientists say
SF considers funding lawyers for undocumented immigrants
24 arrested in Anaheim protests against off-duty officer
Off-duty LAPD officer fires gun during struggle w/ teens in Anaheim
More california
NEWS
Legal analyst says Hustler has good case against City of Fresno for shop at old Hofbrau
Homeland Security chief John Kelly: There will be 'no mass deportations'
Kim Jong Nam was exposed to nerve agent: police
Fatal drug overdoses more than doubled since 1999, CDC finds
More News
Top Stories
16-year-old arrested for allegedly killing a pig at Delhi High School
Legal analyst says Hustler has good case against City of Fresno for shop at old Hofbrau
Homeowner shot by robbery suspect in Exeter
Local republican members of congress facing criticism for refusing to meet with constituents
Man caught skimming ATM in Atwater, police say
City of Fresno says drought restrictions may continue despite wet weather
Drought may be coming to an end after series of storms, scientists say
Show More
Protests continue in the Central Valley aimed at getting the attention of Republicans in congress
24 arrested in Anaheim protests against off-duty officer
Off-duty LAPD officer fires gun during struggle w/ teens in Anaheim
SF considers funding lawyers for undocumented immigrants
New EPA head's emails indicate close ties to oil and gas producers
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos