FRESNO

500 Fresno homes without water as crews work to fix a broken pipe

Water is shooting up several feet into the air after a water main break on Sierra and San Pablo in Northwest Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
A water geyser shot into the air for over two hours on Thursday morning after repair crews struck a water main.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, a car crashed into a telephone pole on Sierra Avenue at San Pablo Avenue. AT&T crews were called in to replace the broken pole. While they were drilling out a hole for a new pole, they hit a water main line causing water to shoot up dozens of feet in the air.

The water gushed for about two-and-a-half hours before City officials were able to turn the water off. About 500 homes are without water for several hours while crews work to fix the pipe. There are also no fire hydrant services available in the area.

Water has since been restored.
Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.
