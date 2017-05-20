NEWS

8 hurt after jet collides with truck on service road at Los Angeles International Airport

An Aeromexico flight is on a taxiway after it landed and struck a utility truck, injuring workers onboard, at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, May 20, 2017. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
A single-aisle commercial passenger Aeromexico jet collided with a supply truck that overturned Saturday afternoon on a service road at Los Angeles Airport, authorities said.

Eight people were onboard the utility truck when it was hit shortly before 2:30 p.m. on the taxiway. The right wing of the aircraft was damaged in the crash, but none of the 146 passengers and crew on board were hurt, LAX police said.

Eight people, six men and four women, suffered non-life threatening injuries, although authorities previously said one person was critically injured. The two women had more serious injuries, but none were critical.

According to a flight radar, the plane arrived at LAX from Mexico City.
