FRESNO COUNTY

All 5 Sheriff's Deputies rescued after raft flips on Kings River

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said all five of the deputies are out of the water and no one was injured.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the Search and Rescue raft flipped over during training, and all five deputies on board fell into the water at Kirch Flat, above Pine Flat reservoir. Three of the deputies were able to get to shore quickly while the other two were hanging on to trees and had to be rescued.

