FRESNO

Attorney of Fresno man accused of stabbing his therapist says he needs to be evaluated

EMBED </>More News Videos

Raymond White had to have the last word Thursday, so he left the courtroom shouting. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Raymond White had to have the last word Thursday, so he left the courtroom shouting. Moments earlier, his attorney asked the judge for a mental evaluation based on his client's past history and current behavior.

"This is not the first time people have questioned Mr. White's competency. He has a diagnosis-- I can't get into that too much but he has been to the state hospital before, he's, I don't believe, getting his proper medication at the county jail, so that's caused him to deteriorate," said Douglas Foster, White's attorney.

White is facing attempted murder charges, after Fresno Police Officers say he stabbed his therapist several times in late 2015. Detectives say, at the time- White was a patient at Comprehensive Addiction Programs, or CAP, in Southwest Fresno.

Detectives said the victim was suddenly attacked and left with life threatening stab wounds.

Officers said White dropped the knife and ran away but was found and arrested a short time later.

Since then, sheriff's officials said he has been a difficult inmate to manage, and his new criminal charges show he's facing additional counts for gassing an officer.

A sheriff's spokesman confirmed White has been throwing urine at officers. His attorney said that's another reason he needs to be evaluated.

"People who are in charge of their faculties don't do that. People who have mental health problems that are untreated do that and that's what we think that Mr. White's issue is," said Foster.

White is set to be evaluated by a doctor later this month, but for now, the criminal proceedings have been suspended.

White will be back in court at the end of the month.
Related Topics:
newsattempted murderfresnocourtFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
City of Fresno takes big step towards making it easier to walk and bike through town
ABC30 employee has proposal go viral after getting sick while popping the question
Report shows misuse of California money by state employees
Police look for man who stole money from Walmart register
More fresno
NEWS
Madera County mother charged in deadly accidental shooting of 1-year-old son makes first court appearance
Federal health officials investigating multi-state E. coli outbreak
Jared Kushner, Mike Flynn met with Russian ambassador during transition
Joe Lieberman says Washington 'more divided than ever'
More News
Top Stories
Madera County mother charged in deadly accidental shooting of 1-year-old son makes first court appearance
City of Fresno takes big step towards making it easier to walk and bike through town
Drought outlook improves but subsidence issues persist in places like Corcoran
California Supreme Court says officials' emails are public records
Report shows misuse of California money by state employees
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will recuse himself from investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election
City of Clovis to hold council election for first time since 2009
Show More
UPDATE: 'Alive and well' missing Mariposa County child has been located
Senate confirms former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to serve as energy secretary
Sierra snowpack at 185 percent of normal
Dow Jones soars after President Trump's address to congress, closes at 21,000 for first time ever
Fresno PD says high-speed pursuit and crash in Downtown part of big crack down
More News
Top Video
Madera County mother charged in deadly accidental shooting of 1-year-old son makes first court appearance
Drought outlook improves but subsidence issues persist in places like Corcoran
City of Fresno takes big step towards making it easier to walk and bike through town
City of Clovis to hold council election for first time since 2009
More Video