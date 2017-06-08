Atwater home owner asking for help after Drunk driver crashes into garage

Neighbors rushed to help after a man rammed his car into the garage of an Atwater home. Amy Xiong, the owner of the home, said she left 10 minutes before a drunk driver ran into her home last Thursday.Xiong said it was just moments after she left that she got the shocking call from her neighbor."'You need to get home right now, somebody ran into your garage. We're thinking he's drunk-- we're still trying to get him out of the car.'"Xiong's neighbor, Lily Salas, said she had just parked outside of her home, and saw it all happen."I see the car barreling from around the corner; he swerved to avoid hitting the car that was parked across the street. Came right at my car but at the last minute turned the wheel and drove right into the garage."The garage is littered with debris and broken glass, the walls are demolished and cracking. Xiong's house is unlivable, and the amenities were shut off. She's now has to live at a hotel in Merced for the next three months.Xiong also said this all happened just two days before her wedding which she planned to have at home."We did not expect any of this thing to happen-- we thought about the wedding, that was the most important thing. We spent a lot of money toward that portion to prep and stuff."Xiong has turned to the Internet for help, she said while the insurance will cover the repairs and hotel stay, but she will have to pay thousands of dollars for her deductible. Along with paying for toiletries and food while she's living away from her home.Luckily, no one was hurt, and Xiong said with a quick change in venue the wedding still went on. She said the damage was estimated at about $30,000, but that can still go up when contractors go in and check for any further damage.