TULARE COUNTY

Aunt accused of suffocating 4-year-old girl intentionally to death in Porterville

Sophia Caraveo's aunt, 20-year-old Santa Pablo, is accused of murdering the child by suffocating her to death. (KFSN)

By
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Dora Coronado has been clutching a picture of four-year-old Sophia Caraveo all day after the child's visit to grandma's house in Porterville turned into tragedy.

"I haven't eaten, I haven't drank, I'm still trying to go through my emotions."

Coronado said her granddaughter slept over Monday and when she went to wake her up Tuesday morning, she wasn't breathing-- paramedics could not revive her.

"If I could die to have this change I would, but I can't, so I have to be strong."

Sophia's aunt, 20-year-old Santa Pablo, is accused of murdering the child by suffocating her to death. Police haven't released a motive but Coronado said her daughter has been struggling recently with mental illness.

"Please do not judge her, please do not judge people without knowing them-- the ones that truly know her know how she is."

Family members said Caraveo was the happiest child, doted on by friends and neighbors. Now that she is gone they are worried about giving her a proper funeral.

"Please be kind, hug your children, hug your grandchildren, tell them you love them," said Coronado.

While Coronado has other grandchildren Caraveo was her first, the light of her life-- whose passing leaves behind a much darker world.
Related Topics:
newschild deathsuspicious deathPorterville
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Witness jumps into action when DUI crash traps family inside burning car in Tulare County
Good Samaritans rescue family after suspected DUI crash in Tulare County
Visalia soldier killed in overseas accident receives hero's welcome home
Tulare County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome murder of Corcoran teen
Visalia businesses feel targeted by Tulare County man filing dozens of ADA lawsuits
More tulare county
NEWS
Fresno PD need help identifying woman found wandering in Fresno County
Family has parrot returned to them after being stolen from Fresno County home
Video shows aftermath of alleged Syria chemical attack
White House blames Obama admin for suspected Syria chemical attack
More News
Top Stories
Threatening graffiti found in bathroom on Central High West Campus
Family has parrot returned to them after being stolen from Fresno County home
Fresno PD need help identifying woman found wandering in Fresno County
Hanford still receiving interest from medical marijuana companies as it moves forward with ordinance change
Sheriff's detectives investigating a body found on a river bank near Mendota
Shoe chain Payless to close nearly 400 stores
Survey shows Congressman Devin Nunes still has strong support among constituents
Show More
"Sanctuary state" law could cost Valley police millions
Witness jumps into action when DUI crash traps family inside burning car in Tulare County
Protesters confront FUSD teacher's aide accused of sex crimes with 4th grader
Cowboys' Tony Romo retiring, headed to broadcast booth, sources say
Olive Avenue closed due to construction
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
More Photos