Authorities capture inmate who escaped from Atwater penitentiary

Cabrera-Hernandez was serving an 115-month prison sentence for multiple crimes including carjacking, robbery and previous prison escape attempts. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
UPDATE: Authorities say that Guaymar Cabrera-Hernandez has been arrested.
A search is on for a federal inmate who escaped from United States Penitentiary, Atwater Friday night.

Prison guards discovered 26-year-old Guaymar Cabrera-Hernandez missing from his cell around 8:30 p.m. He is described as being approximately 5-foot-3, 125 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes.

Cabrera-Hernandez was serving a 115-month prison sentence for multiple crimes including carjacking, robbery and previous prison escape attempts.

Authorities did not say how Cabrera-Hernandez escaped but say the institution has been secured.

Anyone with information on his location should contact authorities.
