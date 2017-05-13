Authorities capture inmate who escaped from Atwater penitentiary

Authorities say that Guaymar Cabrera-Hernandez has been arrested.---------------A search is on for a federal inmate who escaped from United States Penitentiary, Atwater Friday night.Prison guards discovered 26-year-old Guaymar Cabrera-Hernandez missing from his cell around 8:30 p.m. He is described as being approximately 5-foot-3, 125 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes.Cabrera-Hernandez was serving a 115-month prison sentence for multiple crimes including carjacking, robbery and previous prison escape attempts.Authorities did not say how Cabrera-Hernandez escaped but say the institution has been secured.Anyone with information on his location should contact authorities.