Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting near Tachi Palace Casino

Crime scene on the east side of @Tachipalace along 17th street. Still waiting for confirmation on what happened. pic.twitter.com/5SRdtTXg91 — Veronica Miracle (@VeronicaABC30) March 4, 2017

A suspect was shot by an officer Friday afternoon at an Indian reservation near Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino, the Kings County Sheriff's Office said.Authorities said officers were dispatched to a home near 17th and Coyote Streets after receiving reports of an armed suspect around 5 p.m. An officer confronted the suspect and fired after the suspect allegedly brandished the gun.The suspect was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. The sheriff's office said it could not release which agency the officer was with in order to protect the investigation.The identity of the suspect has not been released, but authorities said the suspect has had prior contact with law enforcement.The area has been closed off while detectives with the Kings County District Attorney's Office Critical Incident Team investigate what led up to the shooting.The sheriff's office said the casino was not impacted by the shooting or investigation.Stay with ABC30 for updates.