NEWS

Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting near Tachi Palace Casino

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A suspect was shot by an officer Friday afternoon at an Indian reservation near Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino, the Kings County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said officers were dispatched to a home near 17th and Coyote Streets after receiving reports of an armed suspect around 5 p.m. An officer confronted the suspect and fired after the suspect allegedly brandished the gun.

The suspect was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. The sheriff's office said it could not release which agency the officer was with in order to protect the investigation.


The identity of the suspect has not been released, but authorities said the suspect has had prior contact with law enforcement.

The area has been closed off while detectives with the Kings County District Attorney's Office Critical Incident Team investigate what led up to the shooting.

The sheriff's office said the casino was not impacted by the shooting or investigation.

Stay with ABC30 for updates.
Related Topics:
newsofficer involved shootingkings countyLemoore
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Valley Republicans skeptical of positive High-Speed Rail report
Where the Russia investigations stand
DHS considering separating families illegally crossing border
Trump accuses Pelosi of 'close ties to Russia,' demands investigation
More News
Top Stories
Valley Republicans skeptical of positive High-Speed Rail report
Family of suspected DUI driver speaks out after deadly crash in Northwest Fresno
Fire at home in Central Fresno being investigated
Madera County authorities say fire department staffing critically low
Local political leaders pushing to get funding for Temperance Flats project
Fresno Police pull over stolen car during crackdown, find drugs, guns, and counterfeit money
Man in his 70's hit by car in Central Fresno
Show More
Loggers from across the country converging on Oakhurst after historic levels of dying trees
Kremlin: Trump totally right that uproar over Sessions is 'witch hunt'
Madera County mother charged in deadly accidental shooting of 1-year-old son makes first court appearance
Attorney of Fresno man accused of stabbing his therapist says he needs to be evaluated
Lawsuit filed over infant death at dentist
More News
Photos
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
More Photos